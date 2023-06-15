Air quality worsens in Minnesota as Canadian wildfire smoke returns

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An air quality alert for most of Minnesota has been extended through Friday morning, The Bemidji Pioneer reports.

The Star Tribune released their top places to work in Minnesota.

Hennepin County is partnering with local police to “curb the recent string of auto thefts involving juveniles,” Kare11’s Jeremiah Jacobsen writes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is threatening to veto the state budget if it includes a $32 million cut for University of Wisconsin schools.

Despite the Minnesota Legislature expanding abortion access to later pregnancy, Sahan Journal reports that finding providers is still difficult.

Birchwood Cafe in the Seward neighborhood is up for sale, Stribber Sharyn Jackson writes. The cafe is listed for $2 million including the building, recipes and name.

The latest class of St. Paul’s Fire EMS Academy is a cohort of all women of color, MPR reports.

Minnesota’s bat population is in decline as insect populations surge, WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs writes.

A St. Paul man was found guilty of the murder of Marquisha Wiley at a Truck Park bar in 2021, Kare11’s Dana Thiede writes.

Seniors at Central High School left their mark on the St. Paul school with a final prank. Bring Me The News writes that students hauled a car up two flights of stairs leaving “a particularly challenging job for a local towing company…”

MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Gretchen Brown took a look back on the 1933 kidnapping of Hamm’s brewery heir William Hamm Jr.