Allina Health pausing controversial scheduling practices

Allina Health is pausing a controversial billing practice that impacted scheduling for patients with certain amounts of medical debt, MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports.

KSTP’s Morgan Reddekopp writes that Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Minnesota will receive an additional $208 million in opioid settlements bringing the total to $568 million.

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, R-District 1, and his family are unharmed following a fire at their New Ulm home, Bring Me The News reports.

A second person is in custody following a fatal shooting in Austin, Minnesota over the weekend, KTTC reports.

In an already tight labor market, Minnesota will have to work out how to hire thousands of workers over the next few years for new programs, the Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach and Jessie Van Berkel write.

Axios reports that house prices are rising in the Twin Cities suburbs as “remote workers and millennials flocked to the suburbs in recent years to get more space for their money.”

You’re not imagining it: parking costs are rising in some office buildings in downtown Minneapolis. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass writes that at least five parking ramps increased their prices causing frustration for some workers.

Little Free Libraries will now feature indigenous literature nationwide and in Canada, MPR reports.