Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kare11’s Dana Thiede writes that the city of Blaine “interfered” with private wells during 2022 causing them to dry out.

With another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires, MPR’s Grace Birnstengel has tips on how best to protect your health and your home.

A suspicious object at Grand Casino Hinckley has been determined to not be a threat, WDIO reports.

Hermantown is asking residents to conserve water Wednesday while the Duluth water system undergoes maintenance work, WDIO reports.

Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard writes that a partnership with Beacon and Cooperative Energy Futures and affordable housing developments will install solar arrays to save on electric bills while reducing greenhouse gasses.

The Duluth News Tribune building could soon become a part of the Duluth School District, the city’s paper writes.

The state is investigating “rock snot”, otherwise known as a freshwater algae, in the Poplar River, WTIP writes.

A Richfield mail carrier is recovering after being attacked by turkeys during his route last week, KSTP says.

A former Cook County resident will appear on History Channel show, “Alone,” WTIP writes.

Brasa Premium Rotisserie will open a Hopkins location in the fall, Star Tribune reports.

Racket has the scoop on what local beer is best to cook your bratwursts in.