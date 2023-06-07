Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Duluth News Tribune reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has revoked an important clean water permit for a copper-nickel mine proposed near Hoyt Lakes, saying the NorthMet project is not certain to meet water quality standards set by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The decision represents a significant blow for the NewRange mining venture — formerly known as PolyMet — and a victory for both the tribe and environmental advocates who have long argued the contentious proposal would result in water pollution.

Descendants of slaves living in Minnesota and the Dakotas will be eligible for $50 million from the Bush Foundation, Star Tribune’s Dee DePass writes. The foundation is partnering with Nexus Community Partners to award $50,000 grants to up to 800 descendants over the next eight years.

A new 50-cent delivery fee that will be implemented in 2024 is already unpopular with Minnesota businesses, MPR’s Mark Zdechlik writes. The delivery fee is expected to raise over $60 million a year to aid “local governments to help pay for road maintenance.”

It’s going to cost billions of dollars to remove “forever chemicals” from wastewater streams across Minnesota, WCCO reports.

Article continues after advertisement

In a surprising move the PGA Tour is no longer fighting against LIV Golf, a Saudi Arabia golf tour. Instead, they’re merging with LIV, the Star Tribune reports.

The Minnesota Legislature passed a $2.3 billion education bill this session. Included in that is more funding for districts, investments in early education, changes to curricula and more Michelle Griffith with the Minnesota Reformer writes.

A Sports and Wellness Center planned for Bemidji is in limbo after Sanford announced they had no plans to own or operate the facility anymore. The Bemidji Pioneer writes that the center was set to include “ice rinks, basketball and volleyball courts and an aquatics center.”

Fox 9 reports that the fallout continues over a tweet from the Minneapolis DFL Chair about the death of Ronald Reagan. Now, Mike Norton, vice chair of the Minneapolis chapter, is calling Ken Martin, Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey a “snake” among other expletives.

The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys are eyeing Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Harrison writes.