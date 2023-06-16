Downtown Minneapolis’ office building market value declines as offices sit empty

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Almost one-third of office space in downtown Minneapolis is not being used. Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta and Nicole Norfleet write about the ways the once-vibrant area is changing.

MPR’s Alex V. Cipolle profiled MinnPost’s operations manager Jada Pulley about their impact on the improv and comedy scene for LGBTQ+ performers in Minneapolis as part of their ChangeMakers series.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping outside of Mall of America on Monday, Bring Me The News staff reports.

The Iowa Supreme Court decided not to reinstate a law that would have largely banned abortion, KTTC reports.

A portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is closed Friday while crews continue to battle a wildfire, MPR reports.

Mpls St. Paul Magazine writes about the beloved Vietnamese food scene in the Twin Cities and highlights a few “vanguard” spots.

The internet famous “shark house” has been listed at $424,999, the Star Tribune reports.

Racket is highlighting Mike’s Discount Foods, “the flea market of local grocery store chains.”