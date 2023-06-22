Driver who killed five was issued MN driver’s license just 9 days before crash

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Derrick Thompson, son of former state Rep. John Thompson, was charged with 10 counts of vehicular homicide Thursday, Sahan Journal reports.

Kare11 writes that Thompson was issued a Minnesota license nine days before the fatal crash that killed five. Thompson was convicted in a 2020 hit-and-run in California that permanently disabled a person, Lou Raguse writes.

One person was injured and two other homes were damaged after a house explosion in Coon Rapids on Wednesday, Fox9 reports.

Following the Department of Justice’s findings on the Minneapolis Police Department, MPR says that Native American community leaders want to engage more with the changes recommended as they said they were not contacted at all during the two-year investigation.

Authorities are investigating a “use-of-force” incident in St. Joseph, Minn., St. Cloud Live reports.

Fentanyl is killing more than 1,000 people a year in Wisconsin according to Wisconsin Watch.

Herring are thriving in Lake Superior in what could be potentially record numbers, “one of its healthiest years in at least four decades,” Star Tribune writes.

Lakes Geneva and L’Homme Dieu near Alexandria will be enlarging a boat channel thanks to $2 million from the Minnesota Legislature, Echo Press writes.

Minneapolis will unveil nine murals this year in an effort to curb vandalism in certain “hotspots,” WCCO reports.

A rehab center in Moorhead, Minn. is still open despite an announcement Tuesday that the facility would close, KVVR reports.

Minneapolis used to be a mini-golf utopia in the 1930s, Southwest Voices writes.