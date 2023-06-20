Former state representative’s son in custody following crash that killed five

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE-11’s Lou Raguse reports that Derrick Thompson, son of former Minnesota State Representative John Thompson, is in police custody on suspicion of murder following a Friday night crash that killed five.

Pioneer Press’ Isabel Saavedra-Weis writes that a commission will meet this summer in St. Paul to pursue potential avenues for reparations for descendants of slavery.

MPR is covering the one year anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade with a story looking at how the DFL used abortion to galvanize voters in 2022 which led to expanded abortion rights during the 2023 legislative session.

Metro Transit will extend services this weekend for Taylor Swift concert-goers, Star Tribune reports.

The Saloon in Minneapolis will no longer serve Anheuser-Busch products “in the wake of Anheuser-Busch’s decision to walk back its support of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney,” KSTP reports.

Attorney General Keith Ellison is offering support to Target amid backlash against the company for their Pride collection, Kare11 Alexandra Simon’s writes.

Also from Star Tribune: Officials in Bloomington are waiting to hear whether the city will be selected to host the 2027 Expo. Josie Albertson-Grove explains what the Expo is and why Minnesota is fighting so hard to get it.

Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul is almost completely demolished and will soon become a new mental health hospital, Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes.

Kare11 reports that the continuing pilot shortage could affect summer travel.

A popular Rochester restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants, KTTC reports.

Bring Me The News has a story on an “alien-looking” worm found at Mille Lacs Lake last week.