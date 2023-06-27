Lunds & Byerlys strike averted ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Lunds & Byerlys will avoid a strike after reaching a deal with its union to raise wages and ensure worker-drive health care, Stribber Gita Sitaramiah writes.

Minnesota is experiencing another bad air quality day. Axios writes that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said we have had three times as many “orange” days than what’s normal. WCCO reports that the Twin Cities is ranked second worst in air quality, just behind Chicago, across the world.

Today marks 28 years since KIMT news anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing. On the anniversary of her disappearance, Kare11 has obtained a “rare” interview with Amy Kuns, the last person to speak to Huisentruit.

Across the border in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports that Republicans are pushing ahead with a budget that would cut $32 million from the University of Wisconsin system for DEI programming that Gov. Tony Evers has threatened to veto.

CNN reports that Sen. Amy Klobouchar is in support of some restrictions on abortions in the third trimester.

UnitedHealth will buy a Louisiana-based home health provider in a $3.3 billion deal, Star Tribune reports.

A St. Cloud company was fined $50,000 by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy “for allegedly selling illegal THC products to stores,” KSTP reports.

Also from Axios: Surly Brewing is seeing a decline in beer sales.

Post Bulletin writes that Olmsted County is preparing to ask for up to $10 million to build new homeless shelters as need grows.

The popular FX/Hulu show “The Bear” features two songs by the Replacements in the widely watched second season. Vulture writes that the show adds to the debate “about why the Minneapolis rockers are so severely underrated.”

Former Pioneer Press photojournalist bill alkofer has died, the paper reports.