Maddi Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with second-degree murder

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Adam Fravel has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maddi Kingsbury, Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports. Fravel appeared in a Winona County court this morning where bail was set at $1 million.

Bring Me The News reports that the Minnesota Department of Education was the target of a cyber-security attack this week that could impact “nearly 100,000 Minnesota students.”

Pigs are on the loose near Little Canada, Kare11 reports. I-694 will be closed through early afternoon as authorities respond to the tipped over truck and trailer and try to wrangle the remaining hogs.

A Brooklyn Center man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for “staging a politically motivated arson to collect insurance money and donations,” MPR’s Matt Sepic writes.

The Uptown Theater is back following a years-long transformation into a music venue. The Star Tribune says that Twin Cities-based Yam Haus will be the first to take the stage this weekend.

The suspect in a mosque vandalism case has been charged but she’s not in custody yet. Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters writes that Ramsey County prosecutors have charged Sherrice Shatanya Williams but have yet to determine a motive or her location.

Students at Chaska High School are petitioning to move their graduation from Grace Church due to the church’s stance on LGBTQ+ marriage, WCCO reports.

Also from Sahan Journal: an affordable housing project in Shakopee could be in danger from a rezoning change by the Shakopee Planning Commission.

The spotlight continues to stay on the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, with the annual festival happening this weekend, KAXE writes. Just a few weeks ago a man was indicted for the burglary of the iconic ruby red slippers.

Thrifty Traveler reports that a nonstop flight from Minneapolis to Maui is coming from Delta this winter.