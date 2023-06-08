Madeline Kingsbury’s remains found in southeastern Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE 11’s Alexandra Simon reports remains found near Mabel, Minnesota, in the southeastern part of the state, have been identified as Maddi Kingsbury, who had been missing for months. The father of her children, Adam Fravel, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher has started a petition to ask voters to amend the county charter with a ballot question asking whether they “would rather have the county manager’s position elected or remain a political appointment by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.

The Star Tribune’s Tom Nehil and Briana Bierschbach have a handy calculator that lets you see what happens to your taxes under the DFL tax bill, which was signed into law in May.

WCCO staff report Voyageurs Wolf Project footage shows wolves fishing.

The Star Tribune has a story from the New York Times that reports the Iron Sheik, a famous wrestling heel who got his start in Minnesota, has died.

The AP reports the Wisconsin Legislature has passed bills that would “protect access to gas-powered vehicles, snow blowers, lawnmowers and other machines,” now up to Gov. Tony Evers to sign or veto.

The Strib’s Richard Chin reports TikTok was captivated by a trio’s nonmotorized scooter ride from Brainerd to Bemidji.

Mpls.St.Paul has a rundown of the best of the Twin Cities, an “A-to-Z stroll through the cool people, neat places, epic ideas, and legendary DNA material that make us proud to call the Twin Cities home.”

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the Twin Cities needs to send less of its waste to landfills. It released a new plan for tackling the problem.

Axios’ Audrey Kennedy reports the growing Twin Cities Pride Festival’s organizers are considering moving the festivities out of Loring Park as the festival gets bigger.