Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Metro Transit has declared its extended light-rail service during last weekend’s Taylor Swift and Twin Cities Pride Events a success, per the Star Tribune’s Hannah Pinski. The news that the transit agency would add service came after it initially said it “couldn’t promise additional light-rail service, citing staffing shortages.”

The Superior National Forest will fully reopen the BWCA for those camping and canoeing in the coming days after successfully controlling the Spice Lake Fire, per WTIP’s Kalli Hawkins.

St. Paul and Ramsey County leaders announced a new workforce development program “which officials say aims to provide young adults with paid education and training for in-demand careers,” KSTP staff report.

What’s the weather going to be like over Fourth of July festivities? In a word, hot. Fox 9 staff have the forecast.

The Apostle Supper Club in the rotating top of the Radisson Hotel Duluth Harborview has shuttered after a year, per WDIO’s Kenny Johnson.

Preliminary data show fewer crashes on Lyndale Avenue South after street design changes, Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann reports.

American Queen Voyages, a cruise ship company, is done with Great Lakes trips after this season, writes The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien.

Rochester State Sen. Carla Nelson is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing open heart surgery, KTTC staff report.

Lots of Minnesotans were drafted in the 2023 NHL draft, and the Pioneer Press’ Dane Mizutani lists them here.