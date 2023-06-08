Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Of the $160 million in police misconduct claims in Minnesota over the last decade, Minneapolis accounts for $136 million, Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes. Not included in that $136 million is the $27 million Minneapolis paid in a settlement following the murder of George Floyd.

Meanwhile in St. Paul, the Star Tribune writes that a policy to reduce stops and prosecutions for minor traffic violations “has had a positive effect on crime and on law enforcement’s relationship with the community.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants to keep Nicollet Mall free of all traffic and allow open containers of alcohol, Axios’ Nick Halter writes. This is all a part of Frey’s plan to revitalize downtown Minneapolis.

And speaking of traffic-free streets, Open Streets Minneapolis returns this summer starting in the East Lake neighborhood on June 10. Mpls St. Paul Magazine says that there will be five dates in Glenwood, Cedar Riverside, West Broadway and Lyndale between now and October.

A Faribault couple has pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars from the Feeding Our Future Fund, KTTC reports.

Police will flood the streets this summer in Minneapolis “crime hotspots” Paul Walsh with the Star Tribune writes. “Operation Safe Summer” is hoping to curb crime in north Minneapolis, downtown and along Lake Street.

Everyone is talking about a drone video from Governor Tim Walz, Axios’ Torey Van Oot writes. Why? Well, the governor shared the video earlier this week to highlight the productive legislative session which is sparking “speculation surrounding the political ambitions of Walz…”

OutFront Minnesota is among LGBTQ+ organizations issuing warnings for travelers heading to states that have enacted anti-LGBTQ legislation, MPR’s Dana Ferguson writes.

Also from the Star Tribune, an ethanol plant in western Minnesota is being fined $250,000 “after the state said it illegally spread wastewater to fields, missed deadlines for air emissions tests and spilled beer mash and wet cake that threatened nearby wetlands.”