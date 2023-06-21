Minnesota charter school must pay $325,000 in sexual assault case

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has ordered a charter school in Vadnais Heights to pay $325,000 “to a student who was sexually harassed and assaulted by a teacher,” MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman writes.

Kare11’s Lou Raguse has more details on the suspect in a fatal crash that killed five over the weekend. Raguse writes that an affidavit alleges there was marijuana in the vehicle driven by the suspect.

Edina’s Southdale Center will be undergoing a “much-needed” renovation later this year, the Star Tribune reports.

WCCO says that air quality is now “unhealthy for everybody” in the Twin Cities.

Also from the Star Tribune: the state estimates Minnesota could see $1.5 billion in marijuana sales annually by 2029.

Article continues after advertisement

Downtown Minneapolis will be bustling with activity this weekend between Taylor Swift’s two sold-out shows and Pride. Stribber Tim Harlow has all you need to know about navigating the masses.

A Red Wing couple has been charged with 16 counts each of child torture and neglect for allegedly locking their children in cages, Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports.

MPR’s Andrew Krueger writes that a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is now 90-percent contained.

Bring Me The News writes that Stillwater will unveil a new pedestrian plaza near the Lift Bridge this weekend.