The Glean, MinnPost's twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Employers across Minnesota are updating their policies ahead of legal marijuana taking effect, Stribber Dee DePass writes.

The families of the five young women killed in a crash in Minneapolis are calling for an independent investigation, Bring Me The News reports.

Students at the University of Minnesota will see a 3.5% increase in tuition, Kare 11 writes.

Also from the Star Tribune: Moorhead is looking to makeover its downtown to draw more residents and compete with rival Fargo.

Orono girl’s hockey coach Larry Olimb will resign after a state title win due to pushback from parents over his coaching style, The Rink Live writes.

A 13-year-old boy is dead following an accidental shooting while playing in the woods in Moorhead, KVVR writes.

Tampa Bay offensive consultant Tom Moore of Rochester, Minn. will be given the Award of Excellence by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Post Bulletin reports.

A 3-year-old girl has died several weeks after a wrong-way crash killed her father, Pioneer Press reports.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will add 12 gates by 2040 as a part of their long-term plan, Aviation Week says.

The Taste of Minnesota returns to Minneapolis this weekend and WCCO reports that a food lineup has been unveiled.