Minnesota schools still struggling financially despite historic funding from Legislature

Plus: Minnesota towns navigate marijuana legalization; Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness fully open; Wild select native Minnesotan in draft; and more.

By  | Audience Editor
In education news: MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman writes that despite historic funding from the Minnesota Legislature, school districts are still making budget cuts as they continue to struggle.

Pioneer Press reports that the University of St. Thomas plans to create an athletic complex in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood are moving ahead.

As the date in which marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota approaches, Bemidji is starting a discussion on where people will be allowed to use the substance in public places, The Bemidji Pioneer writes

With the reopening of Spice Lake following a wildfire, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is fully open again, Echo Press reports

A Black man is suing Bloomington Police and Hennepin County after he was wrongly arrested in 2021, Fox9 reports

The Minnesota Wild kept it local in the first round of the NHL draft with 21st pick of Charlie Stramel of Rosemount, Minnesota, Bring Me the Sports writes

Minnesota is among 17 states that will receive $115 million in grants to “increase meat and poultry processing,” ABC6 News reports

Inforum reports that Sanford Health allegedly delivered a human torso to a waste facility in Fargo, North Dakota. 

Lakefest is returning to Waseca, Waseca County News writes