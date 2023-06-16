Minnesota Supreme Court Justice stepping down

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea is stepping away from the bench, Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports. Gildea served in the role for 13 years.

The FAA is investigating a near collision of two aircrafts at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday, Fox9 reports.

Also from the Star Tribune: Andy Mannix writes that a new study shows that the Minneapolis Police Department is failing in how they respond to domestic violence calls.

The air quality is improving but, as MPR’s Paul Huttner reports, drought conditions continue to worsen across Minnesota.

The unhealthy air quality led to an increase in patients reporting being short of breath, WCCO reports.

70 people died in fires in Minnesota during 2022, Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports. Officials say most of the deaths happened outside of the Twin Cities metro.

Axios’ Torey Van Oot writes that the state will be putting $200 million into the fight against substance abuse over the next four years.

An Inver Grove Heights man told police that a bank robbery he’s accused of was “a joke,” Bring Me The News writes.

A bear was caught taking a dip in Lake Lida in Otter Tail County, KVVR’s Alison Voorhees writes.