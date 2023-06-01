Minnesotans can expect a tax rebate by September

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A one-time tax rebate passed by the Minnesota Legislature is expected to be distributed this fall, MPR’s Brian Bakst writes. The rebates will be $260 a person with a maximum of $1,300 per family.

Following an “unusual event” over the weekend, a nuclear reactor has been shut down in Red Wing by Xcel, KARE 11 reports.

Summer travel is expected to be busy, but MSP airport is offering a hack for travelers. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow writes that a new reservation pilot program will allow travelers to jump the security line upon arrival.

St. Cloud State University’s 2023-2024 budget will cut more than 30 people from staff and stop admittance to four programs, KSTP’s Emily Baude writes.

Article continues after advertisement

Sahan Journal’s Alfonzo Galvan reports that new legislation will protect the Hmong American Farmers Association “by preventing local government from forcibly taking some of the land for use in a highway expansion project.”

Teens in the Twin Cities are able to receive free YMCA memberships this summer, Bring Me The News reports.

Dateline NBC is highlighting the case of Nevaeh Kingbird, a young Ojibwe teen, who went missing from Bemidji. Dateline’s Andrea Canning speaks with Nevaeh’s family about her disappearance.

Also from Bring Me The News, Valleyfair removed some visitors from the park due to “unruly behavior and altercations.” There were some injuries involved with one of the juveniles involved.