Mystery illness closes Eagan lake over the weekend

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Schulze Lake in Eagan closed over the weekend after several reports of a mystery illness, Fox9’s Babs Santos writes. The Minnesota Department of Health is testing swimmers and investigating the source of the illness.

Kare11 reports that a man was fatally shot by Wisconsin police Saturday following a standoff. Police have not yet released the man’s name, only stating that he was a 42-year-old white male from New Richmond.

A Rochester condominium was evacuated over the weekend due to structural concerns, The Star Tribune writes. The 140 residents were told that they wouldn’t be allowed back in the building until Monday at the earliest.

Despite being banned from earning a DFL endorsement, Minneapolis City Council candidate Nasri Warsame is not pulling out of the race, Bring Me The News writes.

An air quality alert is in effect for eastern and southeastern Minnesota through Monday morning, WCCO reports. Wildfires in Quebec are the cause for the alert.

Also from Fox9, a man was arrested following a fatal stabbing in Frogtown Saturday evening. This is the 16th homicide in St. Paul this year.

The University of Minnesota has removed a photograph of the Replacements from the Coffman Memorial Union. Bring Me The News says that the university removed the photograph due to numerous complaints from students over the years “because one of them shows Replacements front man Paul Westerberg smoking.”