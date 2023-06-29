New ordinance bans smoking, vaping in all St. Cloud parks

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The St. Cloud City Council approved a ban on smoking or vaping in all city parks, KNSI reports. That includes sports and recreation facilities, park roads, parkways and park parking lots.

Stone Arch Bridge will temporarily close this weekend between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. after “unsafe, chaotic situations” that took place last year over the Fourth of July holiday, WCCO reports.

Saturday, a plethora of new laws will go into effect and Kare11 has a breakdown of all the big ones you need to know.

A Florida man may face charges for making a threat against First Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg, Minnesota, KNSI says.

Taylor Swift fans broke records this weekend when it came to hotel occupancy and generating $6 million in guest revenue, Twin Cities Business reports.

A volunteer pastor in Duluth was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender, Duluth News Tribune writes.

Lemonade stands are out and lefse stands are in for one Detroit Lakes neighborhood, KVVR writes.

Wednesday, Minnesota issued the first pardons in state history without a unanimous decision, Stribber Rochelle Olson writes.

Fourth of July won’t be celebrated with fireworks in Minneapolis, but rather a laser show at Boom Island, KSTP writes.

Meanwhile across the border to the west, KELOLAND News reports that a South Dakota State Representative called Mount Rushmore a “demonic portal” after Gov. Kristi Noem’s request for fireworks at the national monument was denied for the third year in a row.