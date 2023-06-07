Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Another GOP candidate has entered an already crowded presidential race: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Axios reports that the incumbent governor is hoping to appeal to voters looking for alternatives in the upcoming election cycle.

Canadian wildfire smoke continues to linger across Minnesota Wednesday. MPR’s Tim Nelson writes that “days with so called ‘orange alert’ warnings for ozone and particulate matter in the air are setting a record pace this year.”

From the Star Tribune: Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Reynolds Consumer Products and Walmart claiming that their advertising of waste bags being recyclable was false.

The Guardian is praising Minnesota’s recently passed labor laws and calling Minnesota “the best state for workers.” This legislative session lawmakers passed mandated paid sick leave, banned non-compete clauses, provided paid family and medical leave and more as highlighted in the article.

Article continues after advertisement

The Jean-Nickolaus Tretter collection at the University of Minnesota “is believed to be the largest LGBTQ+ archive in the Midwest, and one of the largest in the country,” Fox9 reports.

A new restaurant is coming to Gull Lake from celebrity chef Justin Sutherland. Bring Me The News writes that the Grand View Lodge on Gull Lake announced the restaurant will open this summer with “Sutherland’s signature barbecue dishes.”

The podcast 99% Invisible explores the long, storied history of courtroom sketches and how they continue to be relevant in an increasingly digital world. Mentioned in the article is the 2021 trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and how the courtroom sketches circumvented Minnesota’s strict rules about electronic media in criminal proceedings to bring the case to a global audience.

St. Cloud Live says that a 150-mile paddle race will happen this weekend starting in Brainerd and ending in Coon Rapids.

Pet adoptions are free this weekend in Minneapolis for a “Clear the Shelter” event. Bring Me The News writes that the adoption event will take place Friday through Saturday.