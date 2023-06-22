Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In their continuing coverage on the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, MPR reports that Minnesota is seeing a surge in out-of-state patients post-Roe.

Authorities have identified 60-year-old Bryan Paul Handyside and 64-year-old Matthew Joseph as the two fatalities in a plane crash near Duluth, WDIO writes.

An 8-year-old St. Paul girl is recovering from her injuries after being shot Tuesday evening. KSTP says that police “aren’t sure who is responsible for the shooting.”

A man died after being trapped inside of a grain bin near Porter, Minn., KELOLAND News reports.

Air quality in Minnesota is once again considered “hazardous,” WCCO reports. They also say that last week’s air quality was equivalent to smoking half of a pack of cigarettes.

Post Bulletin writes that an old motel in Rochester is being considered to become a new addiction treatment space and sober housing.

WCCO reports that the Mall of America will open a “world-class” attraction for the 2023 Halloween season that will include themed bars and haunted entertainment.

The Star Tribune writes that more than 80 pounds of beef was seized at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after a traveler tried to declare the South African meat.

Minnesota sushi, otherwise known as ham-pickle roll-ups, are having a moment, Stribber Sharyn Jackson writes.