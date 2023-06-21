Plane crash north of Duluth kills two

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV reports two people died in a plane crash in the Duluth area.

Officials report that a fire at Spice Lake in northern Minnesota has been contained, reducing the closures of around 50 B.W.C.A. lakes to six, MPR’s Matt Mikus writes.

Minnesota could see severe storms Saturday, Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson reports.

KSTP reports authorities are on the scene of an apparent home explosion in Coon Rapids.

The Pioneer Press reports that the St. Paul school district’s newly approved budget amounts to over $1 billion amid declining enrollment and the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief grants while avoiding teacher and paraprofessional layoffs.

A Mankato Shopko is getting repurposed into a multi-use recreation center featuring an indoor hockey rink, event venue, food and indoor pickleball court, the Mankato Free Press reports.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority approved a $15.7 million security fence for U.S. Bank Stadium, the Strib’s Rochelle Olson reports.