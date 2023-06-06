Police pursuit of robbery suspects ends in north Minneapolis crash, 5 injuries

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Five juveniles are hospitalized following a police pursuit and crash in north Minneapolis, WCCO reports. The juveniles were in a stolen vehicle that was involved in several robberies involving a gun Monday, police say.

Norovirus may be to blame for dozens of illnesses at an Eagan lake over the weekend. MPR writes that the Minnesota Department of Health has received more than 60 reports of illnesses with symptoms consistent with norovirus.

President Joe Biden signed Rep. Pete Stauber’s bill to create a Federal Aviation Administration task force, the Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall says. The bill, drafted by Stauber and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, was prompted by a system outage that grounded all flights on Jan. 11.

A state historic tax credit will help preserve iconic Minnesota buildings, The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes.

Also from the Star Tribune, the chair of the Minneapolis DFL Party is in hot water for a now-deleted tweet making light of the death of former President Ronald Reagan. Both the DFL and GOP released statements condemning the tweet.

Riders of the Rochester transit system won’t have to worry about a possible strike for a little longer. The Post Bulletin writes that the union and Transdev have reached a tentative deal.

An update to Android phones has been causing accidental calls to emergency operators. MPR reports that authorities in Anoka County have received “nearly twice as many 911 ‘hang-ups’” following the update.

Minnesota’s busy legislative session is once again receiving national attention with a recent op-ed in The Washington Post. Columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. writes that the success of the Democratic Party in Minnesota should serve as a model for Democrats across the country.