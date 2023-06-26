Popular Lutsen tavern destroyed in weekend fire

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A fire in Lutsen destroyed the popular Papa Charlie’s tavern, Kare11 reports.

More than 300,000 Minnesotans are at risk of losing public health care coverage due to a COVID-era rule ending, WCCO writes.

Family and friends of Madeline Kingsbury attended a memorial for the Winona mother Sunday, KTTC reports.

Stribber Tim Harlow writes that a new campaign is hoping to convince 60% of Minneapolis residents to ditch their car at home and consider alternative transportation by 2030.

EMS paramedics in Hennepin County now carry Suboxone to combat the opioid epidemic, Sahan Journal writes.

The Renaissance Festival will return this August after concerns the event would be canceled due to traffic frustrations, Axios reports.

Also from the Star Tribune: Minnesota experienced its driest spring in five decades as drought conditions continue to worsen in some areas.

Cass County will be the recipient of a nearly $8 million grant to help expand access to high-speed internet in the rural community, KAXE reports.

COVID cases have leveled out in the Twin Cities, and are “basically as low as it’s ever been during past lulls in the pandemic,” Minneapolis Fed’s David Montgomery writes.

Some high schools in Minnesota will have to change their mascot due to a new law that prohibits names, logos, or mascots named after Native Americans, Star Tribune reports.

First Lady Jill Biden was in Minneapolis over the weekend to attend Pride festivities, MPR says.