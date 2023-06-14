Scott County GOP compares Biden to Hitler, Stalin in Facebook post

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minnesota DFL is calling out the Scott County GOP for a Facebook post that compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin, Stribber Ryan Faircloth writes.

MPR reports that the U.S. Forest Service is keeping an eye on a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that was spotted Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Labor is investigating the recently closed HyLife Foods plant in Windom, Minnesota for possible wage theft, Investigate Midwest reports.

The latest report from the U.S. Labor Department shows that inflation remains high but is “cooling,” Axios reports. But in the Twin Cities, Star Tribune writes that the inflation rate is the lowest among “about a dozen other U.S. metro areas.”

A Bloomington man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud connected to the Feeding Our Future scandal, Kare11’s Jeremiah Jacobsen writes.

Also from Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes that the state is considering a free online tax filing tool for state income taxes.

After more than two decades of serving up Ethiopian cuisine in St. Paul, Stribber Joy Summers writes that Fasika will close this weekend.

In Blaine a man has been indicted for allegedly defrauding hundreds of jobseekers, WCCO reports.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coincides with Pride downtown next weekend but Metro Transit won’t commit to providing extra light rail services due to staffing shortages, Star Tribune reports.