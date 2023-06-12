Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Once federal pandemic funds run out, several Minneapolis schools could be at risk of closing or layoffs, the Minnesota Reformer’s Deena Winter writes.

The St. Paul DFL will not hold another Ward 1 convention and therefore not endorse any City Council candidates ahead of the November election, The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports.

Minnesota colleges and universities are reviewing their policies to see whether they will allow marijuana on campus. Axios’ Audrey Kennedy writes that the University of Minnesota and Macalester College have already decided to ban THC products.

The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth says that city officials and activists in Duluth continue to push for the dismantling of I-35 through downtown to connect to Canal Park.

As the country awaits the Supreme Court’s ruling on whether to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act, MPR’s Dan Kraker writes that despite a strengthening of the state’s law, Native American children in Minnesota are disproportionately represented in the foster care system.

Mpox is back in Minnesota. Kare11 reports that there are two confirmed cases and officials expect to see a rise in cases nationwide.

The Sahan Journal reports that the Minneapolis Climate and Equity Plan has lofty goals to lower carbon emissions and address inequity but currently lacks a priority on funding and concrete timelines to accomplish its goals.

The Mayo Clinic has joined the AI trend. Post Bulletin reports that the health system is “testing a new generative artificial intelligence tool from Google Cloud that could someday help doctors and medical researchers compile information without spending hours poring through documents and patient records.

A new safety effort has started in Dinkytown to address reports of “rowdy crowds, often teenagers,” KSTP reports.

Pianos on Parade has returned to downtown Minneapolis, Mpls St. Paul Magazine writes. There are 24 artfully decorated pianos spread across downtown for anyone to play or for onlookers to enjoy scheduled performances on certain dates.

An East Bethel dad is going viral online for using Reddit to learn more about Taylor Swift to better bond with his stepdaughter, Bring Me The News writes.