Tuition could rise again for University of Minnesota students

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Students at the University of Minnesota could have a tuition hike. Again. The Star Tribune’s Anthony Lonetree writes that students in the Twin Cities and Rochester could face a 3.5% hike while other campus might see a 1% bump.

Fox9’s Nick Longworth says that a second teen has been charged in the shooting death of a St. Paul father in May.

The air isn’t as smoky as it was in weeks past with Canadian wildfire smoke now impacting the eastern part of the United States but that doesn’t mean Minnesota is done dealing with it. Vox reports that we can expect a longer wildfire season from Canada due to climate change and the country’s position to the poles.

Swimmers can return to Schulze Lake in Eagan this weekend, MPR’s Andrew Krueger writes. The Dakota County lake has been closed for the last week due to a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

Axios’ Nick Halter takes a look at how the pandemic has impacted, or in some cases shut down, small movie theaters across the Twin Cities.

Those traveling north on Interstate 35W be aware: portions of the roadway will be closed Friday through Monday for resurfacing, the Pioneer Press’ Molly Wilson reports.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is paying people to eat cheese. Fox9’s Melissa Turtinen says the position will pay $15/hour to “eat up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas per week.”

A drought is back in the metro. Pioneer Press reports that a lack of rain recently in the north part of the Twin Cities has placed the area in a moderate drought.

The Vikings are preparing to say goodbye to Dalvin Cook, KSTP reports. The running back is expected to be released Friday.