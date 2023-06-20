Twin Cities community mourns five friends killed in weekend crash

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Monday, family, friends and community members gathered to remember the lives of five young women who were killed in a car crash Friday evening, WCCO reports.

The Star Tribune writes that the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the release of Metro Transit footage of the crash that killed five saying it was not authorized.

St. Paul fireman and City Council candidate Chris Parsons died Friday, Southwest Voices reports. Governor Tim Walz ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in Parsons’ honor, Fox9 writes.

Fox9 says that three Minnesotans have been charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

Protestors were present at Hudson, Wisconsin’s first ever Pride, MPR’s Olivia Stevens writes.

Monday, Minnesota celebrated the first Juneteenth recognized as a state holiday with celebrations across the metro, KSTP reports.

Also from the Star Tribune: Liz Navratil breaks down how Minnesota’s free college tuition program will work.

Despite dry conditions and drought across the state, WCCO reports that firework shows for the Fourth of July are still set to go on.

MPR reports that a Boundary Waters wildfire appears to be human caused and is still under investigation.

Taylor Swift will take the stage this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium and Attorney General Keith Ellison is warning the public about scams related to last minute ticket buying for the sold out shows, Kare11 reports.