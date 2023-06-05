Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A passenger rail between the Twin Cities and Duluth could soon become a reality with funds set aside by the Legislature this session, the Star Tribune writes. But, despite some funding set aside, the plan still needs to come together to get it on the tracks.

Echo Press says that Monday the Mayo Clinic unveiled their plan to redevelop downtown Rochester and “embrace digital technologies and greatly expand the health system’s clinical space.”

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat to Maple Grove Middle School last week. Kare11 writes that the teenager is being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and has not yet been charged.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in Minneapolis after the driver got into an altercation with a state trooper before fleeing in a vehicle, Bring Me The News reports.

Also from the Star Tribune, “Exit Only” signs are popping up along Highway 100. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has placed the signs to clarify which signs are only for exiting as opposed to a travel lane.

Axios writes that the North Loop Green tower being constructed next to Target Field is drawing strong opinions from all sides.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland continues her “Road to Healing” tour this week in Minnesota, MPR reports. The tour is part of an effort to heal relationships between Indigenous communities and the United States especially as it pertains to Indian Boarding Schools.

Nancy Lyons writes as a guest columnist for Twin Cities Business that allyship isn’t easy. This comes as Target continues to face backlash over their Pride collection and, as Lyons writes, how the decision to remove parts of the collection from select locations demonstrates “performative allyship.”

Also from MPR, Dan Gunderson writes that as Minnesota’s oldest mortician, Chuck DuBore is continuously learning and looking to serve his community.