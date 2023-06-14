Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An Xcel program to fund $9 million for energy resilience stations at the Minneapolis American Indian Center, Sabathani Community Center, and the Renewable Energy Partners’ North Minneapolis headquarters will no longer happen, Sahan Journal reports.

Nicole Ki at MPR News profiles Leeanna Lor, a burn unit nurse and Miss Hmong Minnesota 2023.

Zoë Jackson at the Star Tribune has a story on Sequeerity, the queer women of color-led security company for people in underrepresented communities who have sought more friendly forms of safety and security.

Harm Venhuizen at the Associated Press is reporting Republican state lawmakers in Wisconsin are poised to cut funding for UW campuses as the state legislature and school officials clash over efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

FOX 9 is reporting a bicyclist riding down I-35W in Minneapolis just after Monday’s rush hour was struck and sent flying by an SUV. The state patrol says the rider suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

MPR’s Paul Huttner writes that smoke from Canadian wildfires will return to Minnesota this week.

The Alexandria City Council approved a master plan to update the city’s parks, some of which might not happen for at 20 years, Echo Press reports.

In other automotive news, Kirsten Mitchell at WCCO-TV reports a semi-truck driver, whose vehicle was stolen in Blaine over the weekend, says it’s been found submerged near a boat landing at Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin.

Also via WCCO: the Julia Child Foundation announced that Owamni founder Sean Sherman has been named the recipient of the ninth annual Julia Child Award.

Via Bring Me the News: In other food news, the Market at Malcolm Yards is among 20 finalists nominated for best food hall in the nation by the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award.