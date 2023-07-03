Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Bloomberg News: 3M is expected to see a sixth quarter of declining sales as the company continues to pay billions in payouts over forever chemicals. The company is also involved in mediation for more than 200,000 lawsuits alleging earplugs supplied to U.S. troops were faulty and led to hearing damage.

Rochester residents will have the chance to renew a local sales tax on the fall ballot. KTTC writes the half-percent sales tax will invest $205 million into infrastructure projects, an economic vitality fund and a new sports and recreation complex.

WDIO reports a train derailed in Superior, Wisconsin Monday afternoon. There was no threat to the health and safety of residents nearby.

A Minneapolis hairstylist is offering free haircuts for the homeless at the Central Library downtown, Fox9 reports. Katie Steller was accompanied by a half dozen other stylists and barbers to provide the free haircuts to 50 people.

The Minnesota State Fair is one month away and new attractions and exhibits are being announced. Kare11 writes guests will notice a new entrance on the south side, be able to visit a “sweet” selfie experience, and more.

Sahan Journal’s Alfonzo Galvan writes Uber and Lyft drivers met at Minneapolis City Hall Tuesday morning to call for better wages and conditions for drivers. A proposed ordinance from the Minneapolis City Council would create a minimum compensation for drivers and create transparency around fees.

ABC6 News reports the Rochester City Council has approved a cannabis ordinance that will prohibit dispensaries from operating before 2025.

Mpls St. Paul Magazine profiled a local man who has achieved an incredible feat: he’s ridden the Renegade roller coaster at Valleyfair more than 21,000 times.

From Star Tribune: A severe storm with 60 mph winds ripped the roof off of an apartment building in North Hudson, Wisconsin Monday afternoon. The storm also caused a power outage for 20,000 Xcel Energy customers.

From Bring Me The News: A double rainbow shone brightly over Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Barbie craze has many feeling nostalgic for the dolls of their childhood so Good Housekeeping created a slideshow of the Barbie from the year you were born.