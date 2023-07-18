Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From The Hill: During an interview with a Michigan news outlet, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison compared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the house slave in the film “Django Unchained.” Ellison also said that Thomas should be removed from the court and that term limits should be enacted for justices.

MPR’s Michelle Wiley writes that Allina Health announced layoffs impacting more than 300 workers on Monday. The health system cited financial challenges as the cause for the layoffs.

KFGO reports that Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud allegedly hasn’t paid on its loan to the U.S. Bank Trust Company in almost three years resulting in over $80 million in debt.

Associated Press reports that a judge in Iowa has halted new restrictions on abortion making the procedure legal again… For now. The 6-week ban passed last week during a special session and was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday.

WCCO writes that a fire in Otsego has destroyed eight townhomes but the community is coming together to raise funds for the displaced families.

KVVR reports that a man is in custody near Perham, Minnesota following a standoff that started Monday morning when police received a call that a woman was dead.

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik writes that rising interest rates have made both buying and selling homes more difficult. The current rate on a 30-year mortgage is almost 7%.

Pioneer Press reports that a 20-year-old man has been charged after allegedly running over a 17-year-old girl following a fight in Forest Lake over the weekend.

Waseca County News reports that police will now begin to use body cameras beginning in August.

From KTTC: A Red Wing man sustained life threatening injuries after crashing into a box truck while riding his scooter.