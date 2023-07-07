Anthrax found in Kittson County cattle

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Katie Wermus at FOX9 shares the Minnesota Board of Animal Health announcement that cattle in northwestern Minnesota were infected with anthrax, the first recorded case in the state for more than a decade. The disease was detected in a horse and cattle in Kittson County, and the property has since been quarantined.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune has a piece on the once-storied 3M corporation, now struggling with litigation, slowing sales, lower stock prices and thousands of layoffs.

Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell at KSTP review newly released video from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that shows a member of the Minnesota National Guard opening fire on a civilian driver out past curfew in the waning days of the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Alexandra Simon at KARE-11 is reporting an 18-year-old from Minneapolis, Zamir Yassin, is the second person facing charges after fireworks aimed at cars and people were set off around the city on the Fourth of July.

Via FOX9: The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has temporarily closed Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach on Thursday after high levels of E. Coli bacteria were found in the water.

Via Bring Me the News: Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, and Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, announced their marriage on Thursday. The two were married on July 4 in a “very small private ceremony” at a Beroun church.

Via WCCO: Two new singles, “All A Share Together Now” from 2006 and a different version of the 1992 hit “7” dubbed the “E Flat Version,” were released from Prince’s storied vault on Friday.