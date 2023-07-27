Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Beltrami County Historical Society got permission from a court to break up a collection and is planning to repatriate sacred items to Indigenous communities, MPR’s Mathew Holding Eagle III reports.

Minnesota sushi has long been a potluck delicacy. Here’s where you can find it in the Twin Cities at actual restaurants, reports Dustin Nelson Racket.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm discusses his experience with long COVID with the Star Tribune’s Rachel Hutton.

One of the country’s best teen bowlers is Wyatt Honecker, of Rochester, The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Pat Ruff reports.

Minnesota-based Coalesce Collective, which is based in Minnesota, are co-producing the first Asian New York Fashion Week in the fall, per Mpls.St.Paul’s Tina Nguyen.

Article continues after advertisement

Gophers center Logan Cooley has been signed to the Arizona Coyotes, the Strib’s Rachel Blount reports.