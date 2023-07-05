Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

It was another chaotic Fourth of July in Minneapolis as dozens of people shot off fireworks on Boom Island, WCCO reports.

A March ransomware attack on Minneapolis Public Schools included the breach of hundreds of thousands of files containing sexual assault case files, medical records, and personal information of employees, according to the Associated Press.

The bodies of three missing swimmers near Red Wing were recovered early Wednesday morning, KARE-11 says.

Target’s flagship store in downtown Minneapolis will extend its hours from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal writes.

Four young adults were injured in a shooting at a “large gathering” in Truman, KROC says.

From Bring Me The News: WCCO’s chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer will take over the Saturday morning show for WDGY in addition to his current gig.

Five months after being cited, state Rep. Matt Grossell will plead guilty to a drunk driving misdemeanor, Star Tribune reports.

86 years ago Hormel introduced SPAM to the world, Fox News writes.

From KVVR: a woman stabbed two Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies as they attempted to execute a search warrant over the weekend.

New changes to the U.S. citizenship test has some worried about how a new speaking section could impact immigrants with low proficiency in their English-speaking skills, Associated Press reports.