Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Duluth’s Frost River is suing Lucasfilm over the removal of its logo on products used in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Duluth News Tribune writes that the lawsuit filed in San Francisco states Lucasfilm did not consult with Frost River and the use of Seattle-based Filson could lead viewers to believe the bags are Filson, not Frost River, products.

The Gopher athletics director told Pioneer Press he has not heard of any incidents of “intimidation and toxicity” alleged by former Gophers football players that played under coach P.J. Fleck.

KSTP says more than 600 Kowalski Market workers from six stores in the west metro are preparing for a three-day strike citing unfair labor practices and bullying as the cause.

MPR News writes The Real Minneapolis is providing meals and water to unhoused people in Minneapolis as temperatures spike.

Sinéad O’Connor, singer of the Prince penned “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died at 56, WCCO Radio says.

The iconic letters from the Uptown Theater’s sign that were taken down a year ago have a new home inside the venue. Southwest Voices writes the Minneapolis City Council approved an appeal to replace the historic sign with a new one in the coming months.

From Mpls St. Paul Magazine: The Treetop Trail at the Minnesota Zoo gives visitors a unique elevated experience of the animals.

Overnight storms and strong winds caused tree damage in the Twin Cities, Bring Me the New reports. Fifteen-thousand Xcel Energy residents reported losing power due to the storms.

A Faribault teen found what could potentially be an ancient cephalopod fossil on the riverbank, Faribault.com reports.

The Star-Observer reports Wisconsin officials are preparing for another bordering state, Minnesota, to legalize marijuana. A recent report showed that $36.1 million of Illinois marijuana sales in 2022 came from Wisconsin residents.

The Strib’s Richard Chin tapped St. Paul Saints-famous Seigo Masubuchi, who also happens to be a marathon runner, to test some cooling gadgets.

The Twin Cities was the focus of today’s Good Morning America “Rise and Shine” segment. According to Bring Me the News the morning show visited Marjorie McNeely Conservatory of Como Park and Target Field.