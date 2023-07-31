Eleven arrested in St. Paul human trafficking sting

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Eleven people were arrested in an undercover human trafficking operation in St. Paul, per Fox9. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used undercover agents to pose as both minors and people looking to buy sex online to entice suspects into a meeting where they were arrested.

From KTTC: Following an article from MinnPost’s Peter Callaghan on the penalties for minors using cannabis, Minnesota Republicans are calling for a special session to clarify the law which goes into effect August 1.

The Line 3 oil pipeline has experienced a fourth groundwater aquifer beach, Bring Me The News writes.

Kare11 reports that one man was killed and one was injured as a result of a shooting at an unlicensed nightclub in the Hawthorne neighborhood early Sunday morning.

A two-year-old boy from Becker is safe after an AMBER Alert was issued over the weekend. WCCO writes that the boy was abducted by a man who is barred from contacting him and taken to his residence 80 miles northwest of Becker.

Bring Me The News writes that St. Paul honored Olympian Suni Lee with a day dedicated to her as well as a bronze statue in Phalen Park. Lee plans to return to gymnastics with her sights set on the 2024 games in Paris.

Following the posting of a MinnPost article by former President Barack Obama and recent positive rankings by CNBC, Star Tribune writes that the online buzz has some across the country considering a move to Minnesota. Explore Minnesota is investing in a $12 million initiative to attract residents and companies to the state to build on interest following Minnesota’s recent legislative session.

The Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College will temporarily close as the museum’s director plans to retire next month. Mankato Free Press writes that all shows for the 2023-2024 season have been canceled.

Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard writes that the Minnesota Department of Transportation will reconstruct Olson Memorial Highway beginning in 2028 with plans to make it safer. The highway was built in the 1940s at the expense of many Black and Jewish businesses and homes.

Pioneer Press reports that police are investigating a stabbing in St. Paul’s Highland Park over the weekend.