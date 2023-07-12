Ex-MPD officer sentenced to nine months in workhouse for criminal vehicular homicide

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kim Hyatt at the Star Tribune reports ex-cop Brian Cummings was ordered to serve nine months in the county workhouse and will be eligible for electric home monitoring in three months. Cummings was chasing a carjacking suspect when he fatally struck a Jeep driven by Leneal Frazier on July 6, 2021.

Sean Ericson at Racket spoke with a forest ecologist, multiple scientists, a tribal forest manager, a lung doctor, and more on the effects wildfire smoke has had on Minnesota’s air quality.

Joe Bowen at the Duluth News Tribune is reporting Aspirus Health, a Wisconsin-based health care giant, plans to merge with St. Luke’s, which operates hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors, as well as other health care facilities.

Darian Leddy at KTTC reports Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has vetoed a resolution to hold a special election seeking to extend the city’s half-cent sales tax to invest in improvements to streets and flood control and water quality projects.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has a story on Minnesota vaulting into the Top 5 of CNBC’s “Top States for Business” rankings for 2023, bumping Texas out for the first time ever.

Maury Glover at FOX9 notes the sinkhole at the corner of 27th and Girard in south Minneapolis has yet to be repaired, three months after opening up.

James Walsh at the Star Tribune attended Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Heights, the 112-acre redevelopment site on St. Paul’s East Side, on the site of the former Hillcrest Golf Course.

Nick Halter at Axios is reporting a number of downtown Minneapolis companies are moving down the street to the North Loop where retail and food options are expanding.

Myah Goff at Sahan Journal profiles comedians from immigrant backgrounds and diverse ethnicities on the Twin Cities comedy scene.

Nick Longworth at FOX9 reports the family of Slim Dunlap, guitarist for The Replacements, is holding a “family moving sale” featuring many vintage items from his stint with the band. According to the sale site, “all proceeds will help fund Slim’s ongoing care and medical costs.”