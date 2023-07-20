Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press reports officials say the man who opened fire on police officers in Fargo, killing one and injuring two, “had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a homemade hand grenade in his vehicle.”

WCCO staff report Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, is planning to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review his conviction. The Minnesota Supreme Court “has declined to hear the case,” WCCO reports.

WDIO’s Renee Passal reports authorities responded to a Carlton County barn completely ablaze Wednesday after a caller said lightning had struck it. WDIO reports no animal injuries.

Bring Me the News staff reports on a dramatic scene as hail the size of a tennis ball landed on a lake in Itasca County.

KTTC staff report an omnibus hearing for Adam Fravel, who has been charged in the murder of Madeline Kingsbury, will be moved from July to September. “Fravel’s attorney, Zach Bauer, cited the large amount of evidence being turned over by the state, continued testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and not all body camera footage being turned over as reasons in asking for the delay,” KTTC reports.

Also from KTTC, Olivia Prondzinski reports a Rochester couple is opening a business to sell marijuana growing tents and other supplies as legalization nears.

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports that amid a shortage, the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota will train its own.

The Pine Knot News is seeking tips in a local mystery: Why is there a nautical-themed fountain in what blueprints show used to be a kindergarten classroom at the old Garfield School, now the Cloquet school district building?

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports Gov. Tim Walz is taking back his appointment of Jerald Loud to his broadband task force “after learning that the appointee had previously been found to have abused an ex-wife.

The Star Tribune’s Matt McKinney reports a cattle ranch in Marine on St. Croix will become a “wildlife management area and an addition to a county park.”