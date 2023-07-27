Federal authorities arrest suspects in Twin Cities roofing scam

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

U.S. Homeland Security arrested two English men in connection with purposely damaged homes across the metro. Bring Me the News writes that the two men who would allegedly pose as contractors were caught after a woman grew suspicious of their credentials after they offered to fix her chimney.

Sports Illustrated details the allegations made by former Minnesota Gophers football players about playing under P.J. Fleck. The players described the program as “cult” like.

80 workers from Dotson Iron Castings are striking as they call for safer working conditions and work-life balance, Mankato Free Press reports. Wages are also a part of the strike conversation but USW 142B president Jay Chatleain said they are more focused on overtime requirements.

Minneapolis police do not believe a shooting that injured two children in north Minneapolis Wednesday morning was random, Star Tribune reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Following Wednesday’s hearing on UFOs on Capitol Hill, WCCO is looking back on alleged sightings of UFOs in Minnesota.

WDIO writes that Moose Lake Community School has received a $1.75 million endowment donation to go toward scholarships for students that need financial assistance, exhibit high moral character, and academic excellence.

Twin Cities Business reports that the Minnesota Orchestra and African American Community Development Corporation are being added as strategic partners to the Upper Harbor Terminal redevelopment. The Community Performing Arts Center might not open until 2025.