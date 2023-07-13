First Minnesota recreational marijuana dispensary set to open in August

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kare11 writes that the first recreational cannabis dispensary will open August 1 on the Red Lake Reservation.

Minnesota is featured in a New York Times story about the wave of anti-transgender legislation across the country and where families are turning to for gender-affirming care and support.

NBC News writes a teacher in Wisconsin has been fired after speaking out against the school administration’s decision to ban Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus duet, “Rainbowland,” from being sung by students in a school concert.

There’s a millionaire wandering around Minnesota and they don’t even know it. Bring Me The News writes a Mega Millions ticket sold in Fridley last July worth $1 million has not yet been claimed.

What is going on with Seward Cafe? MPR writes the longstanding restaurant is open again with a new vision for the future.

A dance team from north Minneapolis won a national dance competition in Las Vegas, KSTP writes.

The Twin Cities aren’t immune to the pickleball craze. Axios’ Torey Van Oot writes that the popular sport is “transforming public parks across the Twin Cities” with six new courts opening near Lake Nokomis this week.

Following an accident in Coon Rapids Wednesday, the zipper merge is in the spotlight. Fox9 reported on the online conversation around the zipper merge and reminders from MnDOT.

Ngon Bistro in St. Paul is set to close this weekend after over 16 years in business, the restaurant tweeted.

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura is now on Cameo where you can buy a personalized video from him for $140.