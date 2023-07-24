Former state employee arrested in connection to 1984 murder

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A former state employee was arrested for a murder that had been unsolved since 1984. Kare11 writes that recently obtained DNA led investigators to 66-year-old David Russell Brown, now living in Illinois. Brown will appear in court Monday.

Over the weekend friends, family and the Fargo community mourned Officer Jake Wallin who was killed in a shooting last week. KVVR says that Wallin was remembered as a hero and someone who made a difference.

WDIO reports that a two-year-old exposed to a controlled substance overdosed and is now stable. The incident led to the arrest of three people in Aitkin County.

Minnesota lawmakers are urging the U.S. Census Bureau to make changes to how Asian Americans are classified saying the current system is harmful, Sahan Journal reports.

In Wisconsin, Democrats have filed a lawsuit to allow voters to use drop boxes for absentee ballots. KSTP writes that the lawsuit comes just ahead of the court flipping from a conservative to liberal majority.

From WCCO: Following the death of Tony Bennett, one St. Paul restaurant owner is reflecting on the singer’s unique connection with his mother and their restaurant.

From North News: Breaking Bread Cafe in St. Paul will close its brick and mortar location in August but continue to serve from a food truck.