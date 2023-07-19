Grand Rapids mill workers continue strike over better wages, staffing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paper mill workers in Grand Rapids continue to strike after contract negotiations stalled Tuesday. KAXE reports that talks will resume Thursday and the mill will remain closed for now.

Prepare for severe storms and rising temperatures Wednesday, Bring Me The News says.

Another wave of Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality in northern Minnesota, WTIP writes.

From Fox9: A Shakopee man has been deemed not guilty by reason of mental illness after beheading his girlfriend and dumping her body on the road in 2021.

If you’ve ever been out floating on Lake Vermilion and craving a hot dog, well, do we have some good news for you. WDIO reports that the Lake Vermilion Weiner Cruiser has started hot dog deliveries on the lake this summer.

Baba’s, a beloved Twin Cities-based hummus brand, will open their own market in the Wedge neighborhood in Minneapolis, Racket writes.

SPAM lovers, rejoice! SPAM will introduce a new maple flavor to liven up your breakfasts, KTTC reports.

From Kare11: During last weekend’s TC Summer Fest, a local drummer had his birthday wish come true when he had the opportunity to play on stage with The Killers.

Owatonna.com writes that Allina Health will close the Homestead Hospice House.

A Minnesota woman was attacked and severely injured by a bison in Theodore Roosevelt National Park over the weekend, KSTP writes.

WCCO reports that low water levels on Minnesota lakes are causing damage to boats and local repair shops to struggling to keep up with demand.