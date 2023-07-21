Mayor Jacob Frey issues executive order loosening enforcement of psychedelics

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Ernesto Londoño at the New York Times is reporting Mayor Jacob Frey has issued an executive order instructing the MPD to, in essence, look the other way when it comes to the purchase and use of certain illegal psychedelic drugs.

Via Bring Me the News: Criminal charges have been filed against former Cloquet Police officer Laci Silgjord for allegedly trying to inherit an elderly resident’s entire estate following the person’s death approximately five months after their first meeting.

Jordan Shearer at the Duluth News Tribune reports Rochester Catholic Schools, Lourdes High School and the Diocese of Winona-Rochester have all been named in a lawsuit focused on the sexual assault of a minor allegedly perpetrated roughly 50 years ago by a now-deceased priest.

Gordon Severson at KARE-11 has some tips for preparing your lawn for next week’s heat wave.

In a related story, John Lauritsen at WCCO-TV is reporting farmers in parts of the state now considered to be in extreme drought have been dealing with barn fires.

In other weather news, Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has a wild video of hail smashing through the roof of the Walmart in Rice Lake during Wednesday’s storm.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune has a story on Nova, a golden retriever who is trained as a facility dog, who joined a crime victim on the witness stand for five hours to help her overcome her anxiety to give testimony.

Via FOX 9: Three people were able to escape after a two-story home in Jordan collapsed in on itself following an explosion Thursday night.

Jacob Newton at KELO reports that the recreational marijuana industry in Minnesota is projected to be worth $1.5 billion annually. A large part of that may come in the form of cannabis tourism from Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Maria Noyen at Insider has the story of a Wisconsin native who says he befriended a smallmouth bass named Elvis in a lake in eastern Minnesota in September 2021. Rex Colubra has been sharing his quirky interactions with the fish on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, where he has over 173,100 and 3,690 followers, respectively, as of July 2023.