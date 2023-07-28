Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP reports five children in the Twin Cities metro have reported salmonella illness after two of the children drank unpasteurized milk.

Brian’s Bar & Grill in Stillwater is no longer facing criminal charges connected to the death of George Musser, Pioneer Press reports. The bar is accused of having sold the 20-year-old alcohol prior to his death.

MPR’s Dana Ferguson writes that a new law will allow students to opt out of participating in active shooter simulation drills starting this school year.

The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission voted Thursday to make carjacking a more serious offense in which those convicted could now serve between 6 to 13 years in prison, Kare11 reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Forum spoke to Carl Bailey, a former Concordia College physics professor, following the release of the film “Oppenheimer” about living in Los Alamos, New Mexico and working on the Manhattan Project.

Benton County commissioners are considering an ordinance to prohibit the use of marijuana in public places, WJON says.

Also in movie news, MPR explores what the SAG-AFTRA strike means for Minnesota guild members in a conversation with Casey Lewis, president-elect of the local board.

From Duluth News Tribune: The University of Minnesota is trademarking the InnovaTree, a rapid-growth tree that could help provide a natural fence with your neighbors and help reduce climate change.

In southern Minnesota, KELO reports that the town of Ellsworth has issued a warning to residents that drinking water samples show nitrate levels exceeding the standard which is unsafe for infants.

Why do Minnesotans cut their pizza into squares? Star Tribune’s Joy Summers digs into the phenomenon.

Fox9 has a story on Alice Lee, a North Oaks teen who is making a name in the world of chess. Lee recently won the U.S. Girls Junior Championship title at 13-years-old.