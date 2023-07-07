Minneapolis City Attorney challenging some of DOJ’s finding on MPD

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office is challenging one of the DOJ’s findings from a two-year investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. KSTP writes that City Attorney Kristyn Anderson filed a memo against the DOJ’s use of the word “regularly” when referring to MPD violating the First Amendment rights of residents saying the word is not defined “nor quantifying how many of each type of violation was observed.”

A Minneapolis police officer was let go a few months after his hiring stirred controversy among residents for his three misdemeanor charges in 2020, Kare11 reports.

Most of Minnesota is now in a drought. KNSI writes that less than 2% of the state is not affected by current drought conditions.

From Star Tribune: a number of lawsuits have been filed, and more are expected to come, regarding laws passed during the 2023 legislative session.

A St. Paul man is facing charges after injuring two people in a hit-and-run in Hudson, Wisconsin over the weekend, Pioneer Press writes.

From MPR: state regulators have approved a battery storage project from Xcel Energy in Becker.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a sharp increase in patients from South Dakota traveling to Minnesota for abortions. KELOLAND News’ Eric Mayer writes that the state is working to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to restore abortion access across the state.

This summer has had a deadly start on the roads with 46 traffic-related deaths since Memorial Day, KSTP reports.

A man has pleaded guilty to intentionally crashing into deer in Ely this spring, Pioneer Press writes.