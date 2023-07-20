Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner to step down in the fall

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP reports that Cedric Alexander will retire this fall from his position as the Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner. Alexander was sworn into the position less than a year ago.

From Bring Me The News: Xcel Energy says there is no health risk as leaked radioactive tritium from the Monticello nuclear plant nears the Mississippi River.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott issued an apology via Star Tribune following his arrest for driving while intoxicated. Star Tribune also obtained security camera footage from North Country Bottle Shop in Mora, Minn. that allegedly shows Wolgamott taking a drink from a bottle containing a clear liquid after making a purchase from the liquor store.

Mankato Free Press writes that the Mankato Area Public Schools Board voted to keep curriculum pertaining to Civil Rights history and racism used in an English 10 class. A community member challenged the material saying it denied students from hearing different perspectives and that students didn’t feel comfortable speaking up in class.

MPR’s Dan Kraker writes that Essentia Health in Duluth will celebrate its grand opening Thursday. The $900 million hospital features a sleek, glass design and new technology to better serve patients.

A 74-year old man is expected to recover after falling 50 feet off a cliff above the St. Croix River, Kare11 reports.

Parts of eastern and southeastern Minnesota have fallen into extreme drought for the first time this year, WCCO reports.

Also from southern Minnesota, KTTC writes that rural ambulance services are short on volunteers. Wabasha Ambulance Director Ryan Marking called the situation a “crisis” and “not sustainable.”

Southwest Voices tweeted that the Bde Maka Ska pavilion will not be fully open this summer. The Minneapolis Parks Board says construction “could” be complete by September.

Duluth News Tribune reports there are five confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Grand Rapids. The disease is caused by exposure to Legionella and spread through aerosolized water.

Even if you aren’t attending Beyoncé’s concert tonight at Huntington Bank Stadium, Sahan Journal writes that there are plenty of Bey-themed events happening across the metro.