Minneapolis community safety commissioner wants public to let him do his job

Star Tribune’s Susan Du sat down with community safety commissioner, Cedric Alexander, who says he wants people to stop criticizing his job and that he doesn’t have enough staff or money to carry out changes to the department.

Golden Valley is making national headlines in a New York Times Op-ed about the changes to the city’s police department that caused more than half of the department to quit.

Hundreds of youths gathered in River Park Saturday prompting a disturbance call and police response, WCCO reports.

An opinion piece from The Hill provides a counter to the national praise the Minnesota Legislature has been receiving saying that the recent legislative session is “a cautionary tale.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact 730,000 Minnesotans, MPR writes.

And from Sahan Journal’s Becky Z. Dernbach, the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action will impact how students of color will navigate the application process as well as how colleges and universities will restructure their admissions criteria.

Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, previously located in Fargo, North Dakota, saw between a 10 to 15% increase in patients seeking abortion, Duluth News Tribune writes.

Also in Supreme Court news: Bring Me The News reports that Minnesota officials, including Governor Tim Walz, wrote their support for the LGBTQ community following a decision that would allow private businesses to deny service on the basis of sexuality.

The minimum wage in Minneapolis and St. Paul will increase to up to $15 an hour as of July 1, Kare11 reports.

A professional women’s hockey league will launch in January which will impact the Premier Hockey Federation, including a team in Rochester, Associated Press reports.

Can you love a town too much? WTIP says that a new study finds that an influx of people to small, vacation towns like Grand Marais can have its consequences.

A cruise line will no longer make port in Duluth as American Queen Voyages is selling the ships and focusing on other voyages, Duluth News Tribune writes.

Authorities believe that a dead goat found in St. Paul over the weekend is believed to be a missing goat from Great River School, KSTP writes.

A new sign in Ogilvie, Minnesota is causing a stir with the town’s name being misspelled, WJON says.