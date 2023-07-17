Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Pioneer Press writes that advocates of open and transparent governments are upset by a change from the Minnesota Department of Human Services that will delete emails more than a year old beginning August 1. The department says the change is to “help improve the agency’s data protection protocols and ensure that sensitive data are safeguarded.”

Kare11 reports that a Minneapolis man has been sentenced to a workhouse and chemical dependency treatment following his attack on a transgender woman at a Metro Transit light rail stop earlier this year.

KSTP writes that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is now considering a third option for the reconstruction of the Third Precinct. Frey said he believes the precinct needs to be built but now says “in or now very near” to the Third Precinct.

KTTC reports that law enforcement in Rochester responded to four overdoses over the weekend, one of which was fatal.

Article continues after advertisement

Duluth News Tribune writes that Rep. Pete Stauber voted to end military aid to Ukraine along with 70 other House Republicans. Stauber told the local paper that his vote was to hold the current administration accountable to taxpayers. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, failed.

Bring Me The News reports that a Minnesota deputy is “fighting for his life” after being struck by a teenage driver while directing traffic at a weekend music festival.

WCCO reports that a girl died following a shooting near Lake of the Isles early Monday morning.

My Villager writes that the innovative hairstylist Rita Ambourn has closed her Snelling Avenue salon and day spa.

From the Star Tribune: Minnesota is being represented on The Bachelorette with contestant John Buresh. Buresh, who now lives in New York, hails from Excelsior and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas.

Also from WCCO: A rest area in Jackson, Minnesota is up for the top spot of America’s Best Restroom Award.