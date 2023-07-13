Minnesota GOP more than $300,000 in debt with little cash on hand

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minnesota Republican Party is broke. The Daily Beast reports that the Minnesota GOP has $58 cash on hand and is $335,781 in debt.

From KTTC: A 16-year-old child was killed at a Wisconsin saw mill that he worked at. Wisconsin allows children 16 and older to work in mills.

KNSI writes that Xcel Energy is being sued by dozens of insurance companies alleging that the company is responsible for a 2021 Colorado wildfire that resulted in $2 billion in damage. Xcel objects to the findings from investigators that claim an Xcel power line is to blame for the fires.

KSTP writes that Medica Insurance Company is being fined $300,000 for “paying providers more for medical or surgical procedures than for mental health or substance abuse disorder treatment” and must improve the process for mental health coverage.

Pioneer Press reports that H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer shared “extraordinarily sensitive” information from taxpayers to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, over the last two years.

KVVR writes that the city of Fergus Falls will be inspecting water pipes in 400 homes to check for lead.

WDIO reports that the city of Duluth received over $200,000 to invest in workforce development. Cloquet Public Schools are set to receive $200,000 over the next two years to partner with nearby Fond du Lac Ojibwe School, so that students can utilize career and tech education programs that aren’t available at their school.

Also from KSTP: The Silver Lake community came together to fix up the community pool so that it could remain open for the rest of the summer after the Minnesota Department of Health said it would need to close.

Mpls St. Paul Magazine profiled Twin Cities musician XINA about her unique sound and creative process ahead of her show at the Green Room Thursday.

Mission accomplished: WCCO says that a loon is safe after biologists freed it from a fishing line in a lake near Grand Rapids.